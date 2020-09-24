All 20 Premier League Goalkeepers 2020/21 - Ranked

Finding a good goalkeeper is key for any football side. You can be as good as you want in attack, but if you've got a poor shot stopper behind you, you're not going too far.

The Premier League has plenty of goalkeepers who can rightly be viewed as some of the finest in the world, but there's also a handful who leave a little to be desired at times.

Because nobody asked, let's rank each side's number one, as they stand at the start of the 2020/21 season!

Tin foil hats on....

20. Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

Often guilty of an abysmal mistake or an inexplicable decision, McCarthy has given Southampton more than a few sleepless nights.



With Angus Gunn and Fraser Forster waiting in the wings, McCarthy knows any error could be his last as the Saints' starter.

19. Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

Like most of the West Brom squad, Man Utd academy graduate Johnstone looks like he might have found his level in the Championship.



Even then, his return of 14 clean sheets from 46 games doesn't hold up against some of West Brom's direct rivals - most of whom exceeded that milestone with fewer appearances.



This season marks his first experience of Premier League football.

18. Illan Meslier (Leeds)

After replacing Kiko Casilla at the end of last season, 20-year-old Frenchman Meslier responded with a return of seven clean sheets from ten games. He's got game.



The problem is that he's yet to find a way to carry over to the top flight, where he has really struggled so far. It's been rough.



To be fair, he has time on his side to improve.

17. Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Pickford's a funny one. He's capable of looking like a wall one week, but balances that out with about two months of frustrating showings and mindless errors.



The Everton man is guilty of some of the most confusing mistakes you're ever likely to see and finished last season with a 63.4% save percentage - ahead of only Kepa Arrizabalaga. Shudder.

16. Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Ramsdale is undoubtedly one of the league's better young goalkeepers, but that reputation isn't good enough to save him on this list.



After proving unable to stop Bournemouth getting relegated, Ramsdale has been given the unenviable takes of filling the void left by Dean Henderson at Bramall Lane. At 22, he still has some room to grow.

15. Mat Ryan (Brighton)

Ryan is one of the division's most unspectacular goalkeepers. He does his job at a solid level, and that's fine.



Australia's number one has done enough thus far to keep Brighton in the Premier League, and at the end of his day, that's what he's paid to do. Easy.

14. Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle)

With a little more consistency, Dúbravka could easily be towards the top of this list.



You'll often find Slovakia international pulling off a worldie save, but following that with a nightmarish error (no player made more mistakes leading to goals in 2019/20 than Dubravka with five).



If he can eradicate that side of the game, he'll be quick to climb up this list.

13. Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

Fabiański is a tricky one to pin down. He has proven himself as a great Premier League goalkeeper in the past, but whether he still has that in him is a different question entirely.



After a very strong 2018/19, the former Arsenal and Swansea man looked less impressive as West Ham were flirting with relegation last season (which was by no means solely on Fabiański).



He's yet to showcase any real improvement this year and at 35, his best years might be behind him.

12. Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)