All the suspended, cautioned and injured players in the Premier League

With Premier League clubs entering the business end of their seasons, suspensions and injuries to players will be costlier than ever.

The absence of a key player in the coming months could determine whether a side is succcessful in their fight to win the title, qualify for European football or avoid relegation.

Bearing that in mind, here's which Premier League players are currently unavailable or in danger of being suspended in the near future by reaching ten yellow cards.

Arsenal

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

Gabriel Jesus - Knee injury, expected back in early March

Mohamed Elneny - Knee injury, out for "extended period of time"

Thomas Partey - Muscular injury, return date unclear

Emile Smith Rowe - Thigh injury, expected back in late February

Aston Villa

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

Tyrone Mings - Injury unspecified, expected back in late February

Diego Carlos - Achilles injury, expected back in early March

Bertrand Traore - Knee injury, expected back in late February

Bournemouth

Suspended

None

Cautioned

Adam Smith - Seven yellow cards

Injured

Lloyd Kelly - Calf injury, expected back in late February

Ilya Zabarnyi - Ankle injury, expected back in late February

David Brooks - Thigh injury, expected back in late February

Junior Stanislas - Muscle injury, expected back in late February

Brentford

Suspended

None

Cautioned

Ivan Toney - Eight yellow cards

Injured

Thomas Strakosha - Ankle injury, expected back in late February

Brighton

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

Adam Lallana - Muscle injury, expected back in late February

Danny Welbeck - Calf injury, expected back in late February

Levi Colwill - Muscle injury, expected back in late February

Jakub Moder - Knee injury, expected back in early March

Chelsea

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

Christian Pulisic - Knee injury, expected back in early March

N'Golo Kante - Hamstring injury, expected back in early March

Edouard Mendy - Finger injury, return date unclear

Armando Broja - ACL injury, out for the season

Crystal Palace

Suspended

None

Cautioned

Cheick Doucoure - Eight yellow cards

Marc Guehi - Seven yellow cards

Injured

Joel Ward - Calf injury, expected back in late February

Wilfried Zaha - Hamstring injury, expected back imminently

Joachim Andersen - Calf injury, expected back imminently

Everton

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

Andros Townsend - ACL injury, expected back in early March

Nathan Patterson - Knee injury,m expected back in early March

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Hamstring injury, expected back imminently

Fulham

Suspended

None

Cautioned

Joao Palhinha - Eight yellow cards

Bobby De Cordova-Reid - Seven yellow cards

Injured

Tom Cairney - Ankle injury, expected back in late February

Neeskens Kebano - Achilles injury, expected to be out for the season

Leeds

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

Rodrigo - Ankle injury, expected back in early April

Stuart Dallas - Knee injury, return date unclear

Adam Forshaw - Groin injury, expected back in late February

Leicester

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

Ryan Bertrand - Knee injury, expected back in early March

James Justin - Achilles injury, expected to be out for season

Liverpool

Suspended

Nobody

Cautioned

None

Injured

Ibrahima Konate - Thigh injury, expected back in late February

Luis Diaz - Knee injury, expected back in early March

Thiago Alcantara - Hip injury, expected back in late March

Man City

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

John Stones - Hamstring injury, expected back in early March

Man Utd

Suspended

Casemiro - One match

Cautioned

None

Injured

Antony - Leg injury, expected back in late February

Anthony Martial - Hip injury, expected back in late February

Scott McTominay - Unspecified injury, expected back in late February

Christian Eriksen - Ankle injury, expected back in late April

Donny van de Beek - Knee injury, out for season

Newcastle

Suspended

Bruno Guimaraes - One match

Cautioned

Joelinton - Nine yellow cards

Anthony Gordon - Seven yellow cards

Injured

Matt Targett - Heel injury, expected back in late February

Javier Manquillo - Knee injury, expected back in early March

Emil Krafth - ACL injury, out for season

Joe Willock - Hamstring injury, return date unclear

Nottingham Forest

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

Moussa Niakhate - Thigh injury, expected back in early March

Taiwo Awoniyi - Groin injury, expected back in early March

Dean Henderson - Thigh injury, expected back in early March

Cheikhou Kouyate - Hamstring injury, expected back in late March

Willy Boly - Hamstring injury, return date unclear

Omar Richards - Leg injury, out for season

Giulian Biancone - ACL injury, out for season

Southampton

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None



Injured

Tino Livramento - Knee injury, return date unclear

Juan Larios - Muscle injury, expected back in early March

Kyle Walker-Peters - Thigh injury, expected back in late February

Tottenham

Suspended

None

Cautioned

Rodrigo Bentancur - Eight yellow cards

Injured

Ryan Sessegnon - Hamstring injury, expected back in early April

Yves Bissouma - Ankle injury, expected back in early April

Hugo Lloris - Knee injury, expected back in early April

Rodrigo Bentancur - Knee injury, return date unclear

West Ham

Suspended

None

Cautioned

None

Injured

Nayef Aguerd - Groin injury, return date unclear

Lucas Paqueta - Shoulder injury, return date unclear

Kurt Zouma - Hip injury, expected back in late February

Maxwel Cornet - Calf injury, expected back in late February

Gianluca Scammaca - Knee injury, expected back in late February

Wolves

Suspended

Mario Lemina - One match

Cautioned

Ruben Neves - Seven yellow cards

Injured

Boubacar Traore - Hamstring injury, expected back in early March

Hwang Hee-chan - Hamstring injury, expected back in early March

Chiquinho - Knee injury, expected back in early April

Sasa Kalajdzic - Knee injury, out for season

Source : 90min