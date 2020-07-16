Alphonso Davies Names His Top 5 Full-Backs in World Football

Bayern Munich's flying left-back Alphonso Davies has named his top five full-backs currently operating in world football.





Davies was a revelation on Bayern's left flank this season, as the Bavarians stormed to an eighth straight Bundesliga title.





The Canada international made his Bayern debut in 2018/19 but rocketed to stardom this season as the club's first choice left-back - scoring three times and registering five assists in 29 appearances.





Davies and Thomas Muller celebrate the DFB Pokal win

The 19-year-old was also shortlisted for 2020's Golden Boy award, named as the Bundesliga's Rookie of the Year and was ranked by 90min as one of the 25 best full-backs in the world. On top of all that, the teenager can boast he is the fastest footballer in Germany, having also clocked the Bundesliga's top speed - at 36.51 km/ph.





Having started his career as a winger in MLS, Davies has been at the forefront of move in football tactics that has seen the full back become an increasingly popular and integral position - with those in the position expected to chip in with goals, assists and lung-busting runs forward, as well as defend.





Speaking to 90min, Davies named his own top five full-backs operating currently in world football - with three from the Bundesliga and two from the Premier League.





"[Achraf] Hakimi is one of them," he said. "I really like how Benji [Pavard] plays, scoring goals and getting assists, so those two.





Davies named Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of the five best full backs in the world

"Trent Alexander-Arnold definitely and I really like [Bukayo] Saka from Arsenal. He's a really good player."





And when asked if he would nominate himself for the final pick of the five, Davies added smiling: "and me too!"





On whether he sees himself continuing as a full-back next season, or reverting to a more forward role, Davies insisted that he is happy to stick where he is, saying: "Right now, definitely left-back. I like the position, I like how everything is going well with my centre-back partners."





If you’re wondering what I like to do on vacation, this is it. ⚽️❤️#AD19 ⚡️#LoveWhatYouDo pic.twitter.com/JIot0toxmS — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) July 16, 2020

On for an historic treble this season, Bayern take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on 8 August.





The German champions lead 3-0 from the first leg back in February, a game in which Davies tormented the Blues right side, grabbing an assist for the third goal.



