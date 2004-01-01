Andre Onana's doping ban reduced following CAS hearing

Andre Onana's 12-month ban from football has been reduced to nine months following a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Ajax goalkeeper's hearing took place earlier this month and after a four-hour online session and much consideration, the powers that be have declared that Onana will be allowed to resume training from 4 September onwards, before being allowed to compete again from 4 November.

The decision was announced on Ajax's official website, and could help pave the way for a move to Arsenal this summer - with the faltering Premier League giants believed to have been awaiting the outcome of the hearing before deciding whether or not to pursue a deal with the Eredivisie champions.

