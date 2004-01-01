 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Ange Postecoglou literally laughs off 'worry' about facing Arsenal & Man City

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has insisted he does not fear having to face Premier League title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City in the next few weeks.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards