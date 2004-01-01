 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Ange Postecoglou rages at Tottenham 'foundations' after Arsenal chants

Ange Postecoglou said the foundations of Tottenham are 'fairly fragile' following their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, hinting he was not happy with fans wanting the team to lose to spite rivals Arsenal.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards