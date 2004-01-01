Ansu Fati speaks out on future amid Barcelona exit links

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has discussed his future plans after being heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Still only 20 years of age, Fati is widely seen as one of world football's brightest prospects. He has already scored 25 goals in 91 games in Barça's first team.

The youngster was entrusted to inherit the famous number 10 shirt vacated by Lionel Messi following his 2021 move to Paris Saint-Germain, though has consistently struggled to remain fit.

Fati was linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich towards the end of the January transfer window, but ended up staying at Camp Nou.

His pathway to the starting lineup has become congested over the course of recent transfer windows, with Raphinha and Ferran Torres added to Xavi's squad, while La Masia product Gavi has also started to establishing himself as a wide player after initially breaking through in midfield.

Speaking at a charity event on Friday, Fati played down talk of an exit and reaffirmed his commitment to Barcelona.

"I have a contract until 2027 and hopefully I can spend even more years here. I want to spend many years at Barça," he said.

"Yesterday [Thursday following a 2-2 draw with Man Utd] I left angry because sometimes I think that I don’t give back everything people at the Camp Nou have given me, those who support me so much.

"I am very grateful and happy to be in the club that I love and in which I grew up."