Are any Arsenal players at risk of suspension in Europa League?

Arsenal are back in Europa League action for the first time since November on Thursday evening as they visit Sporting CP in their round of 16 first leg.

The Gunners topped Group A last autumn and progressed straight into the last 16 as a result. They were drawn against the Portuguese outfit, who beat Midtjylland 5-0 on aggregate in the knockout play-off round after being eliminated from the Champions League.

Many have questioned how much emphasis Mikel Arteta will place on Arsenal's European journey given their current position in the Premier League, but the Spaniard will feel confident that he now boasts a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Arteta will chop and change his starting XI for Thursday's game, with the Gunners having little to worry about on the suspensions front for the time being.

How many bookings lead to a Europa League suspension?

Players will be given a one-game suspension should they accumulate three yellow cards between Matchday 1 of the group stage and the second leg of the quarter-finals.

A straight red card also leads to a one-match suspension.

Are any Arsenal players suspended for Thursday's round of 16 first leg against Sporting CP?

Granit Xhaka picked up his third yellow card of the group stage against PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 5 and he subsequently missed the 1-0 victory over FC Zurich to round off the group as a result.

The Swiss midfielder served his one-game ban and will be available for selection on Thursday. No Arsenal players are suspended for the trip to Lisbon.

Which Arsenal players are at risk of suspension?

Left-back Kieran Tierney, who has played a prominent role in the Gunners' European campaign thus far, is the only player with an immediate risk of suspension.

The Scotsman picked up two bookings in the group phase meaning he's just a yellow card away from picking up a one-game ban.

Several big names, including Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, have each accumulated a single yellow card in the Europa League so far.