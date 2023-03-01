Are Arsenal vs Everton & Liverpool vs Wolves on TV in the UK?

The fifth round of the FA Cup is drawing the eyes of football fans to television screens this week, though it's not the only entertainment taking place in midweek.

Manchester City have booked their spot in the quarter finals but Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola's eyes will be glued on the score of the game between Arsenal and Everton, which takes place on Wednesday night.

Liverpool will host Wolves on the same evening, but fans in the United Kingdom won't be able to tune in. Here's why.

Why Arsenal vs Everton & Liverpool vs Wolves aren't on TV in the UK

Arsenal vs Everton and Liverpool vs Wolves are rearranged Premier League games that were supposed to take place on September 10 last year. Queen Elizabeth II's death saw matches that weekend postponed.

The games were not selected as part of that weekend's television selections and therefore cannot be added to the television schedule despite falling outside of English football’s blackout period.

The following matches are what were chosen for television for the weekend of September 10 2022.

Fulham vs Chelsea - BT Sport

Manchester City vs Tottenham - Sky Sports

West Ham vs Newcastle - Sky Sports

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - Sky Sports

Due to the European commitments of Arsenal and Liverpool and the mid-season World Cup, this midweek slot is the soonest the two matches could take place.

There is still football involving Premier League sides to watch on Wednesday. Manchester United, fresh from their Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle, host West Ham at Old Trafford while Tottenham visit Championship high-flyers Sheffield United.

2022/23 FA Cup fifth round matches

Southampton vs Grimsby Town (01/03/23 - 19:15 KO)

UK: ITV4, ITVX

ITV4, ITVX US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus

Sportsnet Now Plus Australia: Paramount+

Burnley vs Fleetwood Town (01/03/23 - 19:30 KO)

UK: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer

BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus

Sportsnet Now Plus Australia: Paramount+

Manchester United vs West Ham (01/03/23 - 19:45 KO)

UK: ITV1, ITVX

ITV1, ITVX US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus

Sportsnet Now Plus Australia: Paramount+

Sheffield United vs Tottenham (01/03/23 - 19:55 KO)

UK: BBC One, BBC iPlayer

BBC One, BBC iPlayer US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus

Sportsnet Now Plus Australia: Paramount+

*All KO times are GMT.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in US, Canada and Australia

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves in US, Canada and Australia