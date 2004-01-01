Arsenal 0-0 Burnley: Player ratings as Gunners frustrated in drab draw

Arsenal dominated possession but failed to test Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at the Emirates.

The Gunners took control early on but their play was accompanied by a splattering of frustration from the home fans who wanted to see more urgency from their side against Burnley's resolute defence.

Alexandre Lacazette had a good chance to open the scoring, but Arsenal hearts were in mouths 18 minutes in as Aaron Ramsdale made a real mess of a corner and was fortunate to get away with it.

Nick Pope was soon called on to deal with a strike from Martin Odegaard, with Arsenal noticeably making an effort to step things up. Bukayo Saka curled a stoppage-time effort wide but that was as good as it got for Arsenal, who couldn't make the most of their near 80% possession in the first 45.

A cute corner routine gave Emile Smith Rowe the first real chance of the second half after the hour mark. His low drive was nice but stopped well by Pope, who did very well to see it through a crowd of bodies.

Smith Rowe then set up a chance for Lacazette with a sensational run, but the Frenchman couldn't get his effort on target.

Arsenal continued to push for a winner but they simply could not find a way through Burnley's defence and ultimately had to settle for a point. Don't waste your time watching the highlights.

Arsenal player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale wasn't convincing | MB Media/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - 5/10 - Had none of the composure and passing range that endeared him to supporters earlier this season.



Ben White (RB) - 5/10 - Noticeably not a right-back. Didn't match Takehiro Tomiyasu's energy at all.



Rob Holding (CB) - 6/10 - Some nice defending but even his new hair hasn't helped his ability to aim a header.



Gabriel (CB) - 5/10 - His forward play was just so underwhelming. Poor link-up with Lokonga.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 5/10 - Got into a lot of nice positions in attack but Burnley forced him onto his right foot and Tierney was having none of it. Passed backwards far too often.

2. Midfielders

Saka looked dangerous | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Albert Sambi Lokonga (DM) - 3/10 - Looked terrified as a lone midfielder against Burnley's press. Struggled massively.



Bukayo Saka (RM) - 6/10 - Had the beating of Pieters but poor passes in towards him limited his efficiency.



Martin Odegaard (CM) - 5/10 - A tricky one to grade. Had some nice moments in attack but spent a little too much in a deeper role. Couldn't go head-to-head with Burnley's physical midfield.



Emile Smith Rowe (CM) - 7/10 - A little underwhelming in the first half but stepped up after the break. A massive goal threat and unlucky not to grab a goal or an assist before he was surprisingly taken off for Nketiah.



Gabriel Martinelli (LM) - 6/10 - Some unreal first touches. Looked threatening when he got on the ball but guilty of dribbling when he should have passed.

3. Forward

Lacazette came close to scoring | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 6/10 - Involved in a lot of Arsenal's build-up but did so little as an actual striker. No threat in front of goal.

4. Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah (ST) - 5/10 - Spent most of his time out on the left but didn't get too involved.

Burnley player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tarkowski had a nice game | GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - 6/10 - Rarely tested but looked comfortable whenever he needed to get his gloves dirty.



Connor Roberts (RB) - 7/10 - Enjoyed his battle with Martinelli. Didn't give him a lot of space.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 7/10 - More than happy to deal with Arsenal's crosses into the box. Backed himself against Lacazette in the air and rightly so.



Ben Mee (CB) - 7/10 - Equally as dominant in the air. Arsenal played to his strengths.



Erik Pieters (LB) - 5/10 - Not fast enough to deal with Saka. Resorted to just booting the winger.

6. Midfielders

McNeil was lively | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (RM) - 6/10 - A nice job of doubling back to stop Martinelli and was even impressive in attack against White.



Kieran Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - Definitely should have been sent off for two yellows in the first half, but when he wasn't smacking Gabriel in the face, he was pretty good in the press.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 6/10 - Really ugly play and could have easily been sent off as well, but he got the job done defensively.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 5/10 - Burnley's dangerman in attack but fed on scraps for most of the game.

7. Forwards

Rodriguez had to work hard | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 4/10 - Worked outrageously hard but was so isolated in attack.



Matej Vydra (ST) - 4/10 - Put himself around a lot but didn't really do much.

8. Substitutes

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - N/A