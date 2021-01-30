Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United: Player ratings as missed chances cost Red Devils in title race

Manchester United and Arsenal played out a tense 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, with neither side able to find the killer goal to clinch all three points.

The first half played out without too much incident, and with very few shots on target. Fred tested Bernd Leno with a clever effort from the edge of the box, and Bruno Fernandes squandered the Red Devils' best chance of the half, turning inside David Luiz but curling his effort just wide of the post.

Arsenal controlled possession in the opening stages of the second half, but Man Utd had the best chance on the hour mark, when Edinson Cavani failed to convert from close range, after Luke Shaw had flashed a wicked ball across the six-yard box.

Alexandre Lacazette hit the crossbar with a free-kick, while Nicolas Pepe and Cavani both fired wide in front of goal, meaning the points were shared in North London.

Let's get stuck into the player ratings from Saturday's tense contest at the Emirates.

ARSENAL

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Leno watches an effort fly past his post | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 8/10 - Clawed Fred's beautiful curling effort out of the top corner with a strong fingertip. Pulled off an amazing close-range stop to deny Cavani a certain goal, too.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - 7/10 - Linked up nicely with Pepe on that right flank, giving and going time after time. Surrendered possession in dangerous areas once or twice, however.



Rob Holding (CB) - 8/10 - Had to be alert to keep a lid on Cavani's canny movement. Stuck to the Uruguayan stoically and denied the Red Devils any room in the box.



David Luiz (CB) - 7/10 - Turned inside out by Fernandes on 33 minutes, and fortunate that the Portuguese star curled wide. Diverted Fernandes' free-kick over the bar with an important header.



Cedric Soares (LB) - 6/10 - Stuck a naughty arm in Fernandes' face which caused tempers to flare. Earned a yellow card for his troubles, too. Fell asleep to allow Rashford in behind but Martinelli saved him.

2. Midfielders

The Arsenal midfield swarms Pogba | Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - 7/10 - Not afraid to charge into the Man Utd half, and did so on occasion, leaving markers in his wake. A frightening prospect when he shifts through the gears. Solid.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 7/10 - Suffered a humiliating nutmeg at the hands of Rashford. Covered the left side well though, as Man Utd purposefully targeted Soares.



Emile Smith-Rowe (AM) - 6/10 - Started brightly, but faded as the visitors began to control the tempo of the first half. Some suspect decision making in the second period. Tested De Gea with a decent drive.

3. Forwards

Heads up | Pool/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 7/10 - Mesmerised Shaw with a flurry of step-overs before curling just wide. Almost won the game with a bending strike from the right, but missed the inside of the post. One of his brighter performances.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 6/10 - Stung De Gea's palms when he should have supplied a teammate in a first-half counter. Soooo close with a free-kick which rattled the crossbar.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - 7/10 - Curled a gorgeous ball into the box on 28 minutes, which was simply begging for a clinical striker to punish. Not to be. Produced a brilliant recovering run and diving header to deny Rashford a free crack at goal. Subbed at half-time.

4. Substitutes

The subs | IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Willian (LW) - 6/10



Martin Odegaard (AM) - 6/10



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - N/A

MANCHESTER UNITED

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Dave the save | Pool/Getty Images

David De Gea (GK) - 7/10 - Untroubled in the first half, as neither side was able to land a serious glove on their opponent. Could only watch as Lacazette's free-kick smacked the bar. Made an important stop soon after.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - 7/10 - Flashed a header wide when he found himself free in the Arsenal box. Made a great diving block after initially missing the ball. Booked for an awful challenge early in the second half.



Victor Lindelof (CB) - 7/10 - Resolute against Lacazette, and rarely put a foot wrong. Well positioned to stop Arsenal's balls over the top with some controlled headers.



Harry Maguire (CB) - 8/10 - Wandered upfield with the ball to add an extra body to attacks. Played well and led from the back. Blocked Pepe's dangerous goal-bound effort. Conceded a couple of risky free-kicks, but got away with it.



Luke Shaw (LB) - 7/10 - Struggled against the trickery of Pepe, who got the better of Shaw two or three times in the first half. Should have grabbed an assist with a dangerous cross which flew into the six-yard box. An excellent second half from the Englishman.

6. Midfielders

"Who's the best player in this side?" | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Scott McTominay (CM) - 6/10 - Picked up a knock early in the first half but couldn't shake it off, and had to be subbed on 35 minutes. Fingers crossed it's nothing serious.



Fred (CM) - 7/10 - Almost curled a deft, measured strike into the top corner, but denied by Leno. Broke up Arsenal's attacks and distributed efficiently. A solid performance.



Bruno Fernandes (AM) - 6/10 - Will be disappointed not to have hit the target when he shook off Luiz in the first half, somehow skewing wide of the far post. Grew into the second half and played some nice balls between the lines.

7. Forwards

In control | Pool/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford (RW) - 6/10 - Took a lifetime to try and get a shot away unmarked inside the six-yard box, eventually having to turn back to a teammate. A wasted chance. Overran the ball needlessly at times and his decision making left a lot to be desired.



Edinson Cavani (ST) - 6/10 - Constantly looking to dart in front of his marker and meet a cross. Somehow missed from point-blank range - twice. How?



Paul Pogba (LW) - 7/10 - Drifted infield as part of a fluid front three, and moved there permanently once Martial entered the field. Man Utd looked much better with the Frenchman at their heart.

8. Substitutes

Anthony Martial (ST) - 6/10



Mason Greenwood (RW) - 6/10