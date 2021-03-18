Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos: Player ratings as Gunners edge into Europa League quarter-finals despite def

Arsenal just about secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League despite a 1-0 defeat to Olympiacos on Thursday night, with Mikel Arteta's men edging the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Youssef El-Arabi's second-half strike gave the Gunners something to think about as the aggregate scores were reduced to 3-2. The Moroccan cut inside before smashing his effort past Bernd Leno and into the bottom corner.

Olympiacos' comeback was curtailed late on as they were reduced to ten men, with Ousseynou Ba shown a second yellow card after a hand in the face of Gabriel Martinelli, as the Gunners saw out the 3-2 aggregate win.

Now let's get to those Arsenal player ratings...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

David Luiz challenges for the ball | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 6/10 - Very little he could do about the Olympiacos opener and showed good handling throughout.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - 6/10 - Used his pace well when he found himself isolated in the wide areas. A solid display if not spectacular.



David Luiz (CB) - 6/10 - Another pretty decent display from a man who scores a 10/10 in our eyes every time he doesn't do something absolutely ridiculous.



Gabriel (CB) - 7/10 - Once again looked steady at the heart of the Arsenal defence. A monster in the air and was key to keeping the visitors at bay late on.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 7/10 - Provided an outlet down the left-hand side which was key as Arsenal looked to alleviate some of the pressure the visitors were piling on late on.

2. Midfielders

Granit Xhaka looked comfortable in the midfield | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos (CM) - 5/10 - Given his chance in the starting XI but failed to take it and was hooked in the second half.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 7/10 - A solid display from a man who needs to keep his head down for a few weeks. Kept things ticking over and made a number of interceptions.



Mohamed Elneny (AM) - 7/10 - Constantly looking to get on the ball and found himself dropping deeper in a bid to impact proceedings. A good display at the heart of the midfield.

3. Forwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was handed a start following his bust-up with Arteta | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 5/10 - Some woeful finishing on a night when one Arsenal goal would have made things so much easier for Arteta's side.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 5/10 - Restored to the Arsenal starting XI after his bust-up with Arteta. Didn't really mark his return to the side with a good performance and looked frustrated for much of the night.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - 7/10 - Carried the threat to the visitors and looked the most likely to make something happen every time the Gunners were in the Olympiacos half.

4. Substitutes

Thomas Partey (CM) - 6/10



Martin Odegaard (CM) - 6/10



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - N/A



Calum Chambers (CB) - N/A