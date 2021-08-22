Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Romelu Lukaku scores in Blues win

A debut goal from Romelu Lukaku and a Reece James strike helped Chelsea ease to a 2-0 win over Arsenal and maintain their 100% winning start to the Premier League season.

Energised by a rapturous home crowd, the Gunners started the game strongly. They pressed from the front, disrupting Chelsea's build-up play and Emile Smith Rowe went close to opening the scoring early on.

After this, though, the Blues took control with Lukaku marking his second debut with the simplest of finishes following a great cross from James. The away side continued to dominate throughout the first half and grabbed a deserved second when James smashed home at the back post after some feeble Arsenal defending.

Just before the break, the hosts had a shout for a penalty waved away by Paul Tierney when Bukayo Saka was seemingly brought down in the box by Chelsea's second goalscorer.

Partway through the second half Rob Holding missed a sitter, nodding an unchallenged header wide from a few yards out. However, Chelsea always looked more likely to score with Lukaku and Havertz both being denied by Leno before full time.

The defeat means Mikel Arteta's side are yet to pick up their first Premier League points of the season. Meanwhile, Chelsea have now won two on the spin after beating Crystal Palace last time out.

Here are your player ratings for both teams from the Emirates Stadium...

ARSENAL PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Mari struggled badly | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 5/10 - Not a lot he could do about the goals. Distribution left a little to be desired but he did make a world class save to deny Lukaku near the end.



Cedric Soares (RB) - 4/10 - Played Lukaku onside for the goal - it was a poor and costly error. Grew into things a little after that but never overly convincing.



Rob Holding (CB) - 5/10 - Missed a golden opportunity early in the second half. Tried unsettling the Chelsea side with some mind games but it didn't work. Fared better against Lukaku than Mari.



Pablo Mari (CB) - 3/10 - Humiliated by Lukaku and let his frustrations get the better of him, picking up a silly yellow card in the first half.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 4/10 - Far too narrow for the second goal and questions might be asked of him for the first. Limited going forward.

2. Midfielders

Lokonga put in a promising shift | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - 6/10 - A lot better than his debut. His passing range was on full display and he was always busy.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 5/10 - A bit plodding. Chelsea's midfielders had no problem playing around him for the most part. Did play some nice passes.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - 5/10 - Always brave, constantly wanting the ball. Final ball is not always there but he is an exciting talent.

3. Forwards

Saka started for Arsenal | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 5/10 - Some flashes of brilliance, including an incredible run in the first half. Decision making was poor but set piece deliveries were dangerous.



Gabriel Martinelli (ST) - 4/10 - Threatened on a few occasions with some runs in behind but withdrawn for the most part.



Bukayo Saka (LW) - 6/10 - Did well for the most part, creating his side's best openings from open play. Withdrawn after an hour as he was late returning to pre-season training.

4. Substitutes

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6/10 - His side looked more dangerous after he came on.



Nuno Tavares - 6/10 - Pushed forward to try and trouble Chelsea.



Folarin Balogun - N/A

CHELSEA PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Christensen played well | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Edouard Mendy (GK) - 8/10 - Made a top save from Saka early in the second half. Read balls over the top confidently.



Cesar Azpilicueta (CB) - 8/10 - Defended superbly, making one vital block to deny Smith Rowe after the break.



Andreas Christensen (CB) - 8/10 - Really good. He was composed and authoritative in equal measure.



Antonio Rudiger (CB) - 7/10 - Not tested too intensely. Probably the least eye-catching Chelsea defender but he did nothing wrong.

6. Wing-backs & midfielders

James was a standout performer | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Reece James (RWB) - 9/10 - Superb, even if he was given free reign down the right side in the first half. Created the first goal and scored the second. Might have conceded a penalty just before the break.



Jorginho (CM) - 7/10 - His incisive passes to Lukaku with his back to goal were a highlight. He looked comfortable throughout with Arsenal's midfield causing him few issues.



Mateo Kovacic (CM) - 7/10 - Made sure N'Golo Kante's absence was not felt too harshly with an accomplished display.



Marcos Alonso (LWB) - 8/10 - Looked electric going forward once again. Ben Chilwell faces a tough test to get his spot in the team back.

7. Forwards

Lukaku enjoyed a dream start to his Chelsea return | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mason Mount (RW) - 8/10 - The standard Mount display. He pressed diligently and was extremely creative, finishing the game with four key passes.



Romelu Lukaku (ST) - 9/10 - Magic. He bullied Arsenal's defence mercilessly, brought his teammates into the game and took his goal expertly. Chelsea are a real contender with him up front.



Kai Havertz (LW) - 6/10 -The least impressive of the Blues' attacking trident. He missed two good chances and drifted in and out of the game. With competition for places fierce, he will need to avoid too many repeats of this display.

8. Substitutes

N'Golo Kante - 6/10 - Neat and tidy.



Hakim Ziyech - 6/10 - A few poor final balls after coming on but he got in good area. Good to see him back after suffering a shoulder injury.



Timo Werner - N/A