Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa: Player Ratings as Watkins Brace Helps Villa Down Hapless Gunners

A brace from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa secure a 3-0 victory over a poor Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.

The game got off to a flying start with John McGinn finding the net inside 60 seconds - only for his goal to be ruled out for offside. Soon after, Villa did take the lead with Bukayo Saka sliding Matt Targett's dangerous cross into his own goal.

Arsenal struggled to rally and the visitors put the game beyond them thanks to a three minute double salvo from Watkins. His first was created by a fine pass from Barkley and Grealish was the architect of his second goal.

Here are your Arsenal and Villa player rating from north London...

ARSENAL

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Holding was given a busy night by Grealish and co | Pool/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 5/10 - Little he could do about the goals. Still, he conceded three which is never good.



Rob Holding (CB) - 5/10 - Missed a golden chance in the second half. Torn apart by Grealish.



Gabriel (CB) - 5/10 - A rare flustered display from the Brazilian. Looked troubled by Villa's clever movement.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - 6/10 - Offered more than Saka did down the left hand side, swinging in some dangerous crosses.

2. Wing Backs & Midfielders

Saka scored an own goal | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Hector Bellerin (RWB) - 5/10 - Lots of crosses and pushed forward regularly in the first half. Defensively, Grealish embarrassed him.



Thomas Partey (CM) - 6/10 - Only lasted 45 minutes after presumably picking up a knock. Losing him was a big blow.



Mohammed Elneny (CM) - 5/10 - Hustled and bustled but poor in possession.



Bukayo Saka (LWB) - 4/10 - Own goal was due to his lack of defensive awareness. One of his more disappointing performances in an Arsenal shirt.

3. Forwards

Lacazette had a very quiet game | RICHARD HEATHCOTE/Getty Images

Willian (RW) - 5/10 - Made a real hash of several half chances before being taken off after an hour.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 4/10 - Was starved of service and barely touched the ball. Four game without a goal now.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - 4/10 - Painfully quiet, not registering a single shot. Must start earning his money.

4. Substitutes

Ceballos had zero impact after coming on at half time | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos - 5/10 - Was brought on to try and create something. Created nothing.



Eddie Nketiah - 5/10 - One of the Gunners better attackers which is not saying much.



Nicolas Pepe - 6/10 - Added some invention to the Gunners attack after coming on.

5. Goalkeepers & Defenders

Cash defended well against Aubameyang | ALASTAIR GRANT/Getty Images

Emiliano Martinez (GK) - 7/10 - A great return to his former club. He made a pair of solid saves but was mostly untroubled.



Matty Cash (RB) - 9/10 - Exemplary defensive performance. Six clearances, two blocks, three interceptions. Brilliant.



Ezri Konsa (CB) - 8/10 - A fine display. He particularly thrived when his side were under the cosh in the second half.



Tyrone Mings (CB) - 7/10 - Calm and assured. Complemented Konsa's more aggressive style well.



Matt Targett (LB) - 8/10 - Great delivery from the left led to Saka's own goal. Defended well.

6. Midfielders

Barkley had a great game in midfield | Pool/Getty Images

Douglas Luiz (CM) - 8/10 - Offered protection at the base of midfield. Made a couple of good interceptions and sprayed a great pass to Barkley for Watkins' goal.



John McGinn (CM) - 7/10 - Unlucky to have his goal chalked off. It was a mighty fine finish.



Ross Barkley (AM) - 9/10 - Incredible reverse pass led to the opening goal, while his first time vollied effort led to the second. A pleasure to watch.

7. Forwards

Watkins bagged a brace | Pool/Getty Images

Trezeguet (RW) - 7/10 - Great run to the back post for the opening goal. He was also a pressing machine making four tackles in the first half.



Ollie Watkins (ST) - 9/10 - Some nice exchanges with the rest of the front three. Took his goals well - two real poacher's finishes.



Jack Grealish (LW) - 9/10 - Looked a class above at times. Linked up well with Barkley in particular. Comical that he hasn't played more games for England.

8. Substitutes

Anwar El-Ghazi - N/A