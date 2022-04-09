Arsenal 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Seagulls dent Gunners' top four hopes

Arsenal's hopes of securing Champions League football next season were dealt a serious blow as goals from Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu powered Brighton to a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

With two very attacking lineups on the pitch, it was a surprisingly placid opening to the game, with only a Gabriel Martinelli burst bringing the Emirates crowd to their feet.

Indeed, it was the away side who were in control in the opening quarter of an hour, with Yves Bissouma letting a wayward effort fly from 30 yards.

It took Arsenal until the 23rd minute to fashion their first chance of the afternoon. Gabriel drifted in at the back post from a Bukayo Saka corner, but he could only guide his header into the side netting.

Brighton were then rewarded for their early endeavour when they stunned the Arsenal crowd with a slick move just shy of the half-hour mark. Enock Mwepu was sent haring down the right and when he cut the ball across for Leandro Trossard, the Belgian placed his effort into the top corner.

Emile Smith Rowe was denied a leveller by a smart block from Lewis Dunk, before Arsenal thought they had got their equaliser on the stroke of half time through Martinelli. After a lengthy VAR check, however, the Brazilian was ascertained to be in an offside position.

Arteta opted for a tweak in his system at the interval, moving Saka and Martinelli into wing-back roles. However, it was Brighton who threatened first upon the resumption when Ben White was forced to intercept Marc Cucurella's dangerous cross.

Dunk then drew Aaron Ramsdale into a comfortable stop when a corner picked out the Brighton central defender inside the penalty area.

The Seagulls then doubled their advantage through the magnificent Mwepu in the 67th minute. Moises Caicedo dug the ball back from the byline to the midfielder who fired first-time into the bottom corner beyond Ramsdale.

Robert Sanchez was called into action as the Gunners pushed for a goal when Cedric Soares floated a cross into the penalty area. Three Arsenal players looked poised to head home, but the Brighton goalkeeper was quick off his line to collect the delivery.

The Gunners were handed a lifeline in the dying embers of the game when Martin Odegaard's strike from distance was deflected into the top corner off Danny Welbeck.

Sanchez then denied Eddie Nketiah with a huge stop in injury time as the Seagulls clung on to condemn a frustrated Arsenal to their second defeat inside a week.

Here's how both teams rated.

Arsenal player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Gabriel meets a header at the back post | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - 5/10 - Could do very little to prevent either of Brighton's finishes.



Cedric Soares (RB) - 5/10 - Did very little wrong in a defensive sense, but he offered very little going forward for the Gunners.



Ben White (CB) - 5/10 - Struggled to cut through Brighton with his distribution, although he was well-placed to make a couple of last-ditch interventions.



Gabriel (CB) - 5/10 - Proved a huge threat from corners, going close himself in the first half before he was denied an assist for Martinelli by a VAR intervention.



Granit Xhaka (LB) - 2/10 - Nowhere to be seen when Brighton broke down the right to open the scoring, struggling to adapt to his makeshift role in the first half.

2. Midfielders

Odegaard carries the ball | Warren Little/GettyImages

Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - 4/10 - Big shoes to the fill in the absence of Thomas Partey and he struggled against the physically dominant Brighton midfield.



Emile Smith Rowe (CM) - 4/10 - Showed flashes in the first half, but he was hooked for Eddie Nketiah on the hour mark.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - 3/10 - Struggled to influence the game in a way he so often has this term, lacking the guile which has characterised his performances.

3. Forwards

Martinelli gets on the end of a corner | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 4/10 - Struggled to weave his magic on the right hand side. Booked for simulation in the second half which summed up his frustrations.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 2/10 - Completely anonymous. Where once his presence benefitted Arsenal, it's now becoming a hindrance.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - 6/10 - Had the ball in the net from a corner - where he proved a menace all afternoon - but it was ruled out by VAR.

4. Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah (ST) - 6/10 - Introduced to provide a sharpness to Arsenal's attack and was denied by a superb save from Sanchez in injury time.



Nicolas Pepe (RW) - N/A

Brighton player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Brighton attempt to keep Martinelli's header out | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Robert Sanchez (GK) - 7/10 - Very commanding when coming to claim crosses, bringing an assurance to the Brighton backline. Huge stop to deny Nketiah in stoppage time.



Joel Veltman (CB) - 6/10 - Ably assisted by Pascal Gross on the right, but he was committed in his duels and helped marshal the dangerous Martinelli.



Lewis Dunk (CB) - 8/10 - Played a crucial role in the lead up to Brighton's opener by releasing Mwepu down the right, and wasn't afraid to put body on the line.



Marc Cucurella (CB) - 6/10 - Very assured display on the left hand side in defence, helping Brighton attack down that flank with purpose.

6. Midfielders

Trossard celebrates his goal | Warren Little/GettyImages

Pascal Gross (RWB) - 6/10 - Helped sustain Brighton's aggression without the ball, and wasn't afraid to commit a cynical foul or two.



Enock Mwepu (CM) - 10/10 - One of the standout performances of the Premier League season, laying on Trossard in the first half before firing into the bottom corner himself to double Brighton's lead.



Yves Bissouma (CM) - 8/10 - Potter opted for his athleticism in midfield and he was certainly vindicated with an all-action display.



Moises Caicedo (CM) - 8/10 - Made his long-awaited Brighton debut and he looked very assured in midfield, helping knit the Seagulls together going forward and providing an assist.



Leandro Trossard (LWB) - 7/10 - Cool finish to open the scoring for Brighton, his first goal since Boxing Day.

7. Forwards

Mac Allister on the ball | Warren Little/GettyImages

Danny Welbeck (ST) - 5/10 - Pressed exceptionally well from the front in a game where he seen little of the ball in dangerous areas.



Alexis Mac Allister (ST) - 5/10 - Similar to Welbeck, done a lot of selfless work off the ball while he was comfortable in tight areas when Brighton broke forward.

8. Substitutes

74': First Albion change sees Adam Lallana come on for Yves Bissouma. ?



Adam Lallana (CM) - N/A



Tariq Lamptey (RWB) - N/A



Adam Webster (CB) - N/A