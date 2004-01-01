Arsenal 1-3 Brighton: Player ratings as Seagulls cause Carabao Cup shock

A superb performance from Brighton & Hove Albion saw them dump Premier League leaders Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup.

The Seagulls ran out 3-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium to build on recent back-to-back wins under Roberto De Zerbi, and they were good value for their win in north London.

Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey were the heroes on the night, cancelling out Eddie Nketiah's goal in the first 20 minutes - his 11th Carabao Cup goal in just his 12th appearance in the competition.

Reiss Nelson was a bright spark down the left flank for Arsenal and it was his exciting burst of pace that led to the opening goal. He beat two Brighton players before finding Nketiah, and he expertly placed his shot beyond Jason Steele.

The lead didn't last long, however, as debutant Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein's unfortunate error saw Welbeck level things up from the penalty spot. The 20-year-old lost his footing before hauling down the former Gunners striker in the area, and he dispatched the resulting spot-kick with consummate ease.

Brighton introduced Mitoma and Pascal Gross at half-time, and it was the former who put the Seagulls into the lead with his second goal in four days. The Japanese star, who will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar, collected Jeremy Sarmiento's pass before firing beyond Hein into the corner.

Arsenal pressed to get back into the game and level the scores, but Brighton dashed any hopes of a comeback with a devastating third goal on the counter. Billy Gilmour did his bit in the build-up, but the goal owed much to the composure of Lamptey as he bore down on goal; the Ghanaian eventually slotting home from close range.

Mikel Arteta's side threw everything at Brighton - Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus brought off the bench to find a goal - but it wasn't to be on this occasion for the Spaniard's in-form side.

Brighton now go into the fourth round, buoyed by another impressive performance under new head coach De Zerbi.

Arsenal player ratings

GK: Karl Hein (5), RB: Cedric Soares (5), CB: William Saliba (7), CB: Rob Holding (6), LB: Kieran Tierney (6); CM: Mohamed Elneny (5), CM: Albert Sambi Lokonga (5); AM: Fabio Vieira (6), RW: Marquinhos (6), Fabio Vieira (6), LW: Reiss Nelson (7); ST: Eddie Nketiah (8)

Subs: Gabriel Martinelli (6), Gabriel (5), Gabriel Jesus (6), Oleksandr Zinchenko (N/A), Granit Xhaka (N/A)

Brighton player ratings

GK: Jason Steele (7), RB: Joel Veltman (7), CB: Levi Colwill (8), CB: Lewis Dunk (7), LB: Tariq Lamptey (8); CM: Billy Gilmour (7), CM: Moises Caicedo (6); AM: Julio Enciso (6), RW: Solly March (6), LW: Jeremy Sarmiento (6); ST: Danny Welbeck (8)

Subs: Kaoru Mitoma (8), Pascal Gross (7), Adam Webster (6), Pervis Estipunan (N/A), Denis Undav (N/A)

Player of the Match - Danny Welbeck