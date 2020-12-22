Arsenal 1-4 Manchester City: Player Ratings as Cityzens Stroll Into Semi Finals

Manchester City cruised into the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a relatively routine 4-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City came flying out of the blocks and took the lead in the third minute, when Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross into the box found Gabriel Jesus, who nipped in ahead of Alex Runarsson to head home.

City continued to dominate until the half-hour mark when Arsenal equalised against the run of play. Gabriel Martinelli found himself on the left wing and swung in a wonderful cross, from which Alexandre Lacazette headed into the top corner.

At the start of the second half Riyad Mahrez's free-kick went straight through the hands of Runarsson to give City back the lead, before Phil Foden finished a swift counter attack with a lovely dinked finish just minutes later. City added a fourth in the 72nd minute when Foden crossed and Laporte beat the offside trap to nod in.

ARSENAL

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Alex Runarsson (GK) - 2/10 - A very shaky first half, but pulled off a tremendous save to deny Jesus. Absolute howler for City's second too. Overall, poor.



Cedric Soares (RB) - 5/10 - Wasn't particularly bad, but clear to see that he isn't the level Arsenal should be aspiring to have in their squad.



Shkodran Mustafi (CB) - 3/10 - Awful for the opening goal and did nothing to settle the nerves of people questioning why he should play over others. Booked.



Gabriel (CB) - 5/10 - The best of a bad bunch for Arsenal, not much he could do about any of the goals but needs to show more leadership to get everyone else to his level.



Sead Kolasinac (LB) -3/10 - Not sure how he still gets minutes for this team. Poor positionally all night and played everyone onside for City's fourth goal.

2. Midfielders

Ceballos tried all night | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos (CM) - 6/10 - Was always moving and looking for the ball, while also trying to be progressive with his passing. Deserved better around him.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - 4/10 - Didn't get going defensively barring a 15 minute spell at the end of the first half. Got booked too. Subbed after 65 minutes.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (CM) - 5/10 - Still not sure where his best position is. Started at wing-back and moved into midfield but his passing wasn't great, completing just 62% of passes.



3. Forwards

GAME ON! ⚽️



Lacazette draws Arsenal level with a well-placed header from Martinelli's cross.



Watch live on Sky Sports Football ?

Follow online here ? https://t.co/OW4PIL91is pic.twitter.com/nn44au10Ce — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2020

Joe Willock (RW) - 4/10 - Tried his best to create space but in the end was put into three different positions in the game. Failed to do anything of note and struggled to make an impact at all.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 5/10 - Scored the Arsenal equaliser with what felt like his first touch of the game. Barely saw the ball after that as the Gunners were put to the sword.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - 6/10 - Was quiet to start with but led the charge as Arsenal fought back to 1-1 with an excellent assist. Picked up an injury at the end of the first half and only lasted two minutes of the second before being replaced.

4. Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 4/10 - Forgot he even came on the pitch for Martinelli because of how little impact he had. Had an effort in injury time well saved.



Emile Smith-Rowe (LW) - 5/10 - Had a couple of good moments down the left wing but it wasn't Arsenal's night in reality. Probably deserves more of a chance in this faltering side.



Folarin Balogun (ST) - N/A

MANCHESTER CITY

5. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Laporte made amends for his error with a goal | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Zack Steffen (GK) - 5/10 - Had nothing to do all night bar watching Lacazette's header sail past him. Was good on the ball though, completing 29 of his 35 passes.



Joao Cancelo (RB) - 6/10 - Another excellent performance from the versatile full-back. Back in his natural role, was a threat going forward and kept Arsenal quiet for the majority of the game.



Ruben Dias (CB) - 6/10 - Is quickly becoming the leader of the City defence. Marshalled Lacazette well all night and distributed the ball well too, completing 87% of his passes.



Aymeric Laporte (CB) - 6/10 - Lost Lacazette for the Arsenal goal because he was too focussed on what was behind him, but made amends by adding the fourth goal late on. Made more clearances than any City defender and won 100% of his tackles on the night.



Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - 6/10 - Had nothing to do defensively and got an assist early on. Moved into midfield later in the game and looked as comfortable as you'd expect.

6. Midfielders

Foden scored a lovely dink to all but seal it | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Rodri (DM) - 6/10 - Looks far more comfortable in midfield when alongside Fernandinho. Made the most passes of any of City's front six (63) up to the point where he was substituted.



Fernandinho (DM) - 7/10 - Looks back to his best. Made seven tackles, more than anyone else, and kept possession well all night.



Riyad Mahrez (RM) - 6/10 - Didn't have his best game on the ball but found himself on the scoresheet thanks to the butter-fingers of the Arsenal keeper.



Bernardo Silva (LM) - 5/10 - Still looking to rediscover his best form. Didn't complete any dribbles or attempt any shots throughout his 70 minutes on the pitch. Will miss the semi-final first leg after being booked too.



Phil Foden (AM) - 7/10 - Constantly moving for the ball and receiving it in pockets and deserved his goal. Grabbed an assist for Laporte's headed goal too. Top all-round performance from the youngster.





7. Forwards

That didn't take long! ⏱



Manchester City are ahead within three minutes, as Jesus nods it past Runarsson. This could be a long night for Arsenal.



Watch live on Sky Sports Football ?

Follow online here ? https://t.co/OW4PIL91is pic.twitter.com/kuQm5NIsrc — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2020



Gabriel Jesus (ST) - 6/10 - Scored the opener to end an eight-game drought, but then missed a huge chance at 1-1. Was quiet in the second half and replaced after 74 minutes.

8. Substitutes

Ferran Torres (RW) - N/A



Sergio Aguero (ST) - N/A



Kyle Walker (RB) - N/A