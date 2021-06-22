Arsenal 2021/22 FPL player prices

The Fantasy Premier League price of every Arsenal player for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign has been revealed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the most expensive option in the game, and in fact is the only Gunners player to cost double digits. He will set back managers £10m, and has also been restored as a forward option having bizarrely been included in the midfielders list last season.

The most expensive midfield option comes in the form of winger Nicolas Pepe, who will set you back a cool £7.5m after his end of 2020/21 season form, while Bukayo Saka's price has been bumped up to £6.5m and Emile Smith Rowe's to £5.5m.

In defence, there is clearly isn't much confidence in Arsenal keeping regular clean sheets, as not one defender will cost you any more than £5m. That figure is reserved for full-backs Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin, as well as central defender Gabriel.

Here’s a full look at the prices of every squad member.

Arsenal 2021/22 FPL prices

1. Goalkeepers

Bernd Leno (£5m)



Runar Alex Runarsson (£4m)

2. Defenders

Kieran Tierney (£5m)



Hector Bellerin (£5m)



Gabriel (£5m)



Rob Holding (£4.5m)



Calim Chambers (£4.5m)



Pablo Mari (£4.5m)



Cedric Soares (£4.5m)



Sead Kolasinac (£4.5m)



Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m)



William Saliba (£4.5m)

3. Midfielders

Nicolas Pepe (£7.5m)



Bukayo Saka (£6.5m)



Willian (£6.5m)



Joe Willock (£6m)



Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m)



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.5m)



Gabriel Martinelli (£5.5m)



Thomas Partey (£5m)



Granit Xhaka (£5m)



Mohamed Elneny (£4.5m)



Lucas Torreira (£4.5m)



Matteo Guendouzi (£4.5m)

4. Forwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10m)



Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m)



Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m)