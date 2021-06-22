Arsenal 2021/22 FPL player prices

The Fantasy Premier League price of every Arsenal player for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign has been revealed.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the most expensive option in the game, and in fact is the only Gunners player to cost double digits. He will set back managers £10m, and has also been restored as a forward option having bizarrely been included in the midfielders list last season.
The most expensive midfield option comes in the form of winger Nicolas Pepe, who will set you back a cool £7.5m after his end of 2020/21 season form, while Bukayo Saka's price has been bumped up to £6.5m and Emile Smith Rowe's to £5.5m.
In defence, there is clearly isn't much confidence in Arsenal keeping regular clean sheets, as not one defender will cost you any more than £5m. That figure is reserved for full-backs Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin, as well as central defender Gabriel.
Here’s a full look at the prices of every squad member.
Arsenal 2021/22 FPL prices
1. Goalkeepers
Bernd Leno (£5m)
Runar Alex Runarsson (£4m)
2. Defenders
Kieran Tierney (£5m)
Hector Bellerin (£5m)
Gabriel (£5m)
Rob Holding (£4.5m)
Calim Chambers (£4.5m)
Pablo Mari (£4.5m)
Cedric Soares (£4.5m)
Sead Kolasinac (£4.5m)
Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m)
William Saliba (£4.5m)
3. Midfielders
Nicolas Pepe (£7.5m)
Bukayo Saka (£6.5m)
Willian (£6.5m)
Joe Willock (£6m)
Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.5m)
Gabriel Martinelli (£5.5m)
Thomas Partey (£5m)
Granit Xhaka (£5m)
Mohamed Elneny (£4.5m)
Lucas Torreira (£4.5m)
Matteo Guendouzi (£4.5m)
4. Forwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10m)
Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m)
Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m)
