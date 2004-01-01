Arsenal 2022/23 WSL season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction

Arsenal head into the 2022/23 campaign having narrowly missed out on the WSL title by a single point on the final day of last season.

The Gunners have retained key players and made a couple of additions to their squad ahead of Jonas Eidevall's second season in charge.

Can they wrestle the WSL title out of Chelsea's hands and be crowned champions of England for the first time since 2019? Here's 90min's WSL season preview for Arsenal.

Arsenal Women key players 2022/23

Star player

Arsenal have an assortment of world class talent at their disposal, but their talisman is Vivianne Miedema.

The forward is the WSL's all-time top scorer with 74 goals in just five seasons in the English top flight. Having spent her first four-and-a-half years with the Gunners as a central striker, Miedema was often deployed as a number 10 during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, utilising her tendency to drop deep and spray passes.

Renowned for her ability to glide across the pitch, her ice cool composure in front of goal and her lack of goal celebration, she is among the best in the world. Miedema committing her future to Arsenal this summer when her contract was up in June was arguably the Gunners' most important piece of transfer business.

One to watch

Arsenal fans were only treated to glimpses of Lauren Wienroither last term following her January arrival from Hoffenheim, but she could make a real impression this year during her first full season in the WSL.

The right back thoroughly impressed at Euro 2022 as an Austria side built on defensive robustness reached the quarter finals. Dogged and resilient, she kept the usually destructive Lauren Hemp quiet, and is also an asset going forward.

Arsenal Women manager

Prior to taking the Arsenal hot seat in 2021, Jonas Eidevall previously coached in his native Sweden, where he won three league titles with Rosengard. The Gunners boss boasts a dry sense of humour - he spent a February press conference speaking in great depth about pancake day - and is a passionate touchline celebrator.

He narrowly missed out on the WSL title during his debut season in England, and speaking to 90min in February, Beth Mead admitted the Arsenal squad believed Eidevall was 'building something very special' at the club.

Arsenal Women summer transfers

In

Kaylan Marckese (GK) - HB Koge - details

Lina Hurtig (FW) - Juventus - details

Out

Tobin Heath (FW) - OL Reign - details

Kim Little (MF) - OL Reign - loan - details

Lisa Evans (FW) - West Ham - details

Viktoria Schnaderbeck (DF) - released

Halle Houssein (MF) - West Ham - details

Hermine Cull (GK) - London City Lionesses

Lydia Williams (GK) - PSG

Anna Patten (DF) - Aston Villa - loan

Alex Hennessy (FW) - West Ham

Keira Flannery (MF) - West Ham

Simone Boye Sorensen (DF) - Hammarby

Nikita Parris (FW) - Man Utd - details

Fran Stenson (GK) - Birmingham - loan

It's been minimal tinkering from Eidevall ahead of the new season, after Arsenal just missed out on the WSL title last term and recruited reasonably heavily in January. Forward Lina Hurtig is a top class addition following the departures of Nikita Parris and Tobin Heath. Keeping hold of Miedema was the Gunners' biggest piece of business of the summer - although not bringing in a lack of defensive midfield cover for the instrumental Lia Walti could be cause for concern.

Arsenal Women WSL history

Arsenal are the most successful team in English women's football, having been crowned champions of England on 15 occasions. They are the second most successful side in WSL history, with three titles to their name - most recently in 2019. Arsenal have only failed to finish in the WSL's top three on one occasion.

2011: 1st

2012: 1st

2013: 3rd

2014: 4th

2015: 3rd

2016: 3rd

2017 (Spring Series): 3rd

2017/18: 3rd

2018/19: 1st

2019/20: 3rd

2020/21: 3rd

2021/22: 2nd

Arsenal WSL prediction

Arsenal missed out on the WSL title last term after stuttering in January - a much depleted side suffered a shock loss to bottom club Birmingham, and this was a bitter blow to their title chances.

Another season under the guidance of the astute Eidevall should stand them in good stead, and the signing of Hurtig has added greater attacking depth. The Gunners are more than capable of lifting the WSL title this term - but the sheer strength of reigning champions Chelsea could be their downfall, given the number of world class signings the Blues have made this summer.

Arsenal 2022/23 WSL prediction - 2nd