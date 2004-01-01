Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as Gunners settle for draw in quarter-final first leg
Tweet
Player ratings and match reaction from Arsenal's quarter-final first leg with Bayern in the Champions League.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Under the circumstances
10 Apr 00:00 - Peter, 130 views 9 replies
At least it cant be 1-5 now
09 Apr 23:37 - Pat Vegas, 29 views 0 replies
Get in !!!!!!
09 Apr 23:36 - 7sisters, 39 views 0 replies
McCoist is
09 Apr 23:16 - Sir C, 90 views 0 replies
We look ok but need to calm down a bit
09 Apr 22:40 - Pat Vegas, 259 views 11 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards