Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Player Ratings as Gunners Extend Unbeaten Europa League Start

Two own goals and strikes from Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock gave Arsenal all three points against Molde to extend their unbeaten start in the Europa League.

Molde's Martin Ellingsen opened the scoring with an impressive curled effort from outside the box, beating the diving Bernd Leno in the 22nd minute. The Gunners drew level just before the break as a squared ball from Eddie Nketiah was turned into the net by Molde defender Kristoffer Haugen.

Arsenal controlled proceedings in the second half and took the lead through another own goal on the hour mark as Willock's cross ended up in the net, deflecting off Molde's Sheriff Sinyan. Pepe's clinical finish, followed by a late strike from Willock, wrapped the game up and ensured Arsenal took all three points.

Let's dig into some player ratings.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Leno would have felt he could have done better for Molde's opener | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 6/10 - Couldn't prevent Molde from taking the lead as Ellingsen's effort curled into the bottom corner. The German would have been disappointed to concede moments after taking a goal kick.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (RB) - 6/10 - Didn't have a lot to do defensively, but seemed reluctant to get forward in the first half. The right back offered Willian attacking support after the break before being withdrawn.



Shkodran Mustafi (CB) - 7/10 - Molde did push forward on numerous occasions and test Arsenal's defensive resilience, but Mustafi was untroubled and quickly got rid of the danger.



David Luiz (CB) - 7/10 - A comfortable night at the back for the Brazilian, who worked well alongside Mustafi to limit Molde to few chances. Luiz also picked out some pin-point passes to get attacking moves flowing.



Sead Kolasinac (LB) - 6/10 - Missed a huge opportunity to put Arsenal ahead at the start of the second half, firing over the bar with the goal gaping. The left back did, however, provide good support in attacking positions as the game progressed.

2. Midfielders

Willock caused Molde problems finding dangerous positions | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos (CM) - 6/10 - A quiet evening for the Spaniard. Ceballos looked comfortable on the ball but struggled to link up with Nketiah and create key chances for his side.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - Was one of the few players to lose focus as Molde took the lead. Xhaka couldn't get across in time to block Ellingsen's clinical strike.



Nicolas Pepe (RM) - 7/10 - Although the Frenchman had a poor first half, Pepe was there to covert Bukayo Saka's cross to score Arsenal's third goal of the evening.



Joe Willock (AM) - 8/10 - Had some joy finding space in behind the Molde back-line and was instrumental in getting Arsenal's second goal as his cross was turned in off Molde's Sinyan. Found a goal of his own three minutes before the end, calmly dispatching the ball into the roof of the net.



Willian (LM) - 7/10 - Switched sides with Pepe during the first half and seemed to have more space on the right flank. Often beat defenders and put in some good crosses.

3. Forward

Nketiah was given few chances to convert, but made the goal that got Arsenal back in the game | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah (ST) - 7/10 - Had a goal ruled out for offside in each half, but squared the ball into the box just before the break to see it turned in by Molde's Haugen.

4. Substitutes

Saka registered an assist for Arsenal's third goal | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Cedric - 6/10



Bukayo Saka - 7/10



Mohamed Elneny - N/A



Kieran Tierney - N/A