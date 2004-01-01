 
Arsenal ace returns to training after lengthy injury lay-off

William Saliba has returned to Arsenal training after a lengthy lay-off with a back injury. The Frenchman missed the final two months of the 2022/23 season, potentially costing the Gunners the Premier League title.

Source : 90min

