Arsenal agree deal for Poland international Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth in excess of €20m for Polish international defender Jakub Kiwior, 90min can confirm.

The 22-year-old has been at current club Spezia since the summer of 2021, having moved to Italy from Zilina.

Kiwior featured for Poland at the recent World Cup in Qatar and made four appearances as they qualified for the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 1986.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that his career in Serie A is coming to an end, though, with Premier League leaders Arsenal close to finalising a deal that will be worth over €20m. A medical is scheduled to be completed this weekend.

Highly-rated Kiwior is expected to sign a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium and will further bolster Mikel Arteta's options in central defence. William Saliba and Gabriel have been the Spaniard's regular starters, with Ben White shifting to an unfamiliar right-back role for most of the 2022/23 season.

Arsenal are also closing on a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard, with terms agreed over an immediate transfer on Thursday.

90min understands the 28-year-old Belgian will cost Arsenal £27m, the asking price Brighton had outlined would need to be met if a deal was to be done.