Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho

Arsenal are close to sealing the signing of Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea, 90min understands.

The Gunners first approached the Blues over a potential deal on Monday evening when it was becoming clearer that primary target Moises Caicedo would not be allowed to leave Brighton this month.

90min reported that Chelsea would be willing to sell Jorginho to a rival before the transfer deadline with his contract set to expire in the summer.

And the Italian midfielder is closing in on a deadline day move to Arsenal, with sources telling 90min that a fee between £10m and £15m has been agreed between the two clubs. Jorginho will now travel across London for a medical.

Arsenal have been keen to add numbers to their midfield and look set to bring in an experienced winner in Jorginho, who ranked third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or voting and has won four major trophies at Chelsea.

Jorginho nearly linked up with Mikel Arteta during his time as Manchester City assistant in 2018, but a move to the Etihad Stadium collapsed and he signed for Chelsea.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth to discuss why Joao Cancelo looks set to join Bayern Munich on loan from Man City, Arsenal's ongoing pursuit of Moises Caicedo & the futures of Pedro Porro, Enzo Fernandez, Youri Tielemans and more.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!