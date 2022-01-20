Arsenal agree terms with Arthur Melo over Juventus loan move

Arthur Melo has agreed terms with Arsenal ahead of his proposed loan move from Juventus, 90min understands.

The midfielder has confirmed his intentions to leave Turin this January, with Juve the only party left to green light the switch.

The Serie A giants are open to letting the 25-year-old leave the club but as 90min reported earlier in the window, they are keen to offload him on a longer-term basis and would likely not accept any short-term loan deal.

The offer made by the Gunners was to sign Arthur on loan until the end of the season, with the Gunners willing to pay the midfielder's wages in full. The Brazilian earns around €168k per week at his current club.

90min have been told that Premier League interest in Rodrigo Bentancur could also impact Juve's decision regarding Arthur. La Vecchia Signora would be unlikely to allow both Arthur and Bentancur to leave in the same window as it'll leave Max Allegri painfully short of options in midfield.

Aston Villa are currently in talks over the Uruguayan, but will have to fork out £16m to bring him to the Midlands.

Another midfielder who looks set to leave Turin and head to England is Aaron Ramsey. 90min have been informed that Crystal Palace, Burnley and Newcastle are all in talks to sign the player.

? Understand that Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Frenkie de Jong as a replacement for Arthur.



Both De Jong - Juventus & Arthur - Arsenal deals hinge on length of the loan deals offered. https://t.co/L7Zo6wRUXQ



For @90min_Football ✍️ — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) January 20, 2022

In terms of incomings, Juventus are making room for a midfielder, but rumours of a move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic continue to swirl.

Earlier in the week Juve were offered the chance to sign Frenkie de Jong on loan, with the midfielder being one of three Barcelona stars who Xavi is keen to shift in the near future - alongside Sergino Dest and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Any move for De Jong hinges on the length and type of deal. 90min has been told that Barcelona's insistence that any move would need to be permanent - or at the very least an 18-month loan - makes it a difficult transfer to pull off.