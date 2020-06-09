Arsenal Among Five Premier League Clubs Considering Contract Offer for Thiago Silva

Exclusive - Five Premier League clubs are among the early contenders to sign Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva, who will leave the club on a free transfer following the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.





News of Silva's departure was revealed by L'Equipe on Monday night, and means an end to his hugely successful spell with the French champions. Silva helped his side to seven Ligue 1 title wins in eight seasons with the club, but will seek a new challenge after sporting director Leonardo communicated that his contract will not be extended into the new campaign.





While Silva's contract is currently due to expire on June 30, RMC report that Silva will sign a short contract extension to complete the remaining fixtures of this campaign. PSG qualified for the Champions League quarter finals following victory over Borussia Dortmund shortly before football was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.





The date that the competition will resume is yet to be confirmed, though UEFA's Executive Committee will meet on 17 June to decide how its competitions will end. Current suggestions are that the Champions League and Europa League could play out in August.





Silva will not start next season in Paris, however, and other clubs are already alert to the situation.





Sources have told 90min that a quintet of English clubs - Arsenal, Everton, Wolves, Newcastle and West Ham - are looking into the prospect of making contract offers to the 35-year-old.





The prospect of moving to Everton may appeal to the player, as it offers a potential reunion with Carlo Ancelotti - who was in charge at PSG when Silva arrived at the club in 2012 - though at present they sit as merely one of the several options on the table to consider.





Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently uncertain over the future of another Brazilian centre half - David Luiz - and are expected to be in the market for free transfers and loan deals prior to next season given the financial impact of the pandemic on world football.





David Luiz and Thiago Silva have played together for PSG and Brazil

Silva is yet to make a decision on his next move, though also has interest to consider from his native Brazil, Major League Soccer in the United States, as well as clubs in Japan, China and Qatar. His former club Milan, who he spent three years prior to moving to Paris, have also been linked.





One source with knowledge of the situation told 90min: “Thiago is going to have his pick of clubs, once he decides where he wants to play. The chance to pick up a star like Thiago, despite his age, is clearly appealing and the interest in the Premier League is actually growing.”





