Arsenal and Everton Both 'in Negotiations' to Sign Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly both in talks with Juventus to sign midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.





After seven years at Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman moved to I Bianconeri on a free transfer in 2019. But he's struggled to break into the first team under Maurizio Sarri, making just eleven starts in Serie A for the club.





And now French media outlet Le10Sport claim that the 25-year-old will be transfer-listed by the Italian side for the upcoming transfer window. Having been in demand while at PSG, it is anticipated that there will again be much interest in gaining his services.





Rabiot has been disappointing in Turin this season

The website has also revealed that his availability has caught the attention of both the Gunners and Toffees, revealing that both clubs are already in negotiations to land the midfielder in the summer. It is believed a fee exceeding €30m (£27m) will be required by the Italian giants for any transfer to happen.





Arsenal have held a long-standing interest in Rabiot, and consider him to be a potential match for Matteo Guendouzi as a double pivot in their midfield. Meanwhile current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has a history of working with the France international during his time in Paris, and is suggested by the outlet to be eyeing the double capture of his former charge, along with Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini.





This report follows the recent news that the player has angered I Bianconeri, as his agent and mother

Véronique was unhappy with her son having to take a wage cut due to the coronavirus. As a result, he has already been offered up by the Serie A leaders to Arsenal, as well as Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United, regarding a potential swap deal.





Rabiot, who receives €7.5m/yr after tax has already been offered to Chelsea, Manchester United & Arsenal, with eyes on swap deals for Jorginho & Pogba. [L'Equipe] — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 15, 2020

Having come through the youth ranks at PSG, the midfielder made his professional debut under Ancelotti in 2012 and made 227 appearances in total for the team, before departing for Italy. Yet it appears that his stay will be cut short, and a move to the Premier League looks to be on the cards, with the only question now as to which club will he be playing for.



