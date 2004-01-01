 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal announce plans to play five WSL games at Emirates Stadium next season

Arsenal have announced their plans for five of their WSL games next season to take place at Emirates Stadium, as well as any Champions League games should they qualify.

Arsenal are set to play five of their WSL games at the Emirates Stadium next season.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards