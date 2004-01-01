 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal begin Premier League campaign with ongoing kit blunder

Arsenal's Premier League debut saw a major kit design error. Fans are unable to buy the new kit online. The team managed to secure a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest, but they were wearing the wrong kit due to a manufacturing mistake.

Arsenal commenced their Premier League season against Nottingham Forest in an incorrect kit after a significant manufacturing mishap.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards