Arsenal celebrate Global Recycling Day with local recycling champions

Global Recycling Day has been celebrated by Arsenal and leading aluminium drinks can maker Ball Corporation, by running a mini-training session with local 'recycling champions'.

Arsenal invited a group of 12-year-old fans, from a north London school situated near the Emirates Stadium, to Colney Training Centre after the five girls caught the attention of the ‘Premier League Inspires’ scheme with ideas for a social media campaign to activate recycling among Arsenal supporters with an interactive game that teaches what can and can’t be recycled.

Gunners' first-team players Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner, and team mascot Gunnersaurus, surprised the five recycling champions at the training facility and competed with them in a series of recycling knowledge questions and football skills games.

The initative comes off the back of the hugely successful Green Football Weekend, and exemplifies Arsenal's commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.

The club and the Ball Corporation - a partner of Arsenal since 2020 - are keen to show the good recycling can do, highlight how everyone has a part to play when it comes to recycling.

In a press release, Marcel Arsand, Director of Sustainability and Public Affairs at Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA expressed the company's delight at Arsenal's commitment to sustainable living:

“Arsenal shares our commitment to sustainability and recycling, and we are delighted to partner with such an iconic global brand to share our message that good things happen when we recycle.”

Pledgeball's Katie Cross & Canaries Trust's Sarah Greaves join Shebahn Aherne to have football's climate conversation about the success of Green Football Weekend.

