Arsenal & Chelsea linked with Inter wing-back Achraf Hakimi

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with Inter right-back Achraf Hakimi following concerns about the financial position of the Serie A club’s Chinese owners, Suning Holdings Group.

Suning shut down their Chinese Super League club, Jiangsu, last month and there is already speculation that the situation could come to affect Inter as well.

There are rumours Inter could be affected by Suning's finances | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Were it to develop into a position where player sales are needed to raise cash, Hakimi would be an obvious asset that could command plenty of interest thanks to his marauding displays up and down the right flank as one of the best wing-backs in the world.

The Daily Telegraph claims that Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping an eye on 22-year-old Morocco international. The Gunners in particular may need a new starting right-back this summer should there be an offer for Hector Bellerin, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could go after Hakimi with a view to using him in a more attacking role like a winger, given that Reece James looks like a star of the future at right-back.

90min ranked Hakimi as the fifth best right-back in the world at the end of 2020 and his attacking qualities are what really make him stand out, especially when operating as a wing-back.