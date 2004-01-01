Arsenal & Chelsea make enquiries about Eduardo Camavinga

Arsenal and Chelsea have both asked Real Madrid about the availability of Eduardo Camavinga this month, sources have told 90min.

The Gunners and the Blues are both on the hunt for reinforcements in midfield before the end of the January transfer window - 90min reported on Friday about Chelsea's failed approaches for Franck Kessie, Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo already this week.

Their respective searches have led them to Camavinga, who has found starts hard to come by in his two years with Los Blancos.

However, sources close to Real Madrid insist that they want to keep him, while those close to Camavinga say he is not looking to leave and is happy at the club despite his limited game time.

Carlo Ancelotti recently spoke about Camavinga's role in his squad shortly prior to news of interest from England first broke.

"The substitution against Valencia was a technical one. He played well, but I changed him so as not to risk playing with 10 players," Ancelotti told the Spanish press regarding his appearance at the Supercopa de Espana.

"He played well against Barcelona [in the final] but I switched him because I wanted to bring more players on up front.

"I really believe in him. Admittedly, I’ve taken him off a number of times at the end of the first half and I haven’t always been fair to him in this respect, but I have complete confidence in him and he’ll contribute to the team tomorrow just as he always does."