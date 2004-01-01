Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd among scouts in attendance for Ajax's defeat to PSV Eindhoven

Over half of the Premier League had representatives in Amsterdam at the weekend to watch Ajax take on PSV Eindhoven, 90min can reveal.

Both sides are bursting with players who are high on numerous wish lists and, in the heavyweight clash of Dutch football, scouts from up and down England took the chance to head over to Amsterdam to add to their reports.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all sent scouts to the game, where they were joined by recruitment officials from Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Wolves.

There were a number of players being watched, with most clubs keeping a keen eye on PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with Manchester United but 90min understands that Arsenal were focusing their attention on Gakpo as well.

PSV had a number of players who were of interest to scouts from various Premier League clubs, including midfield duo Ibrahim Sangare and Erick Gutierrez, as well as former Barcelona and PSG starlet Xavi Simons.

On Ajax's side, scouts were watching midfielder Edson Alvarez, who was the subject of a €50m bid from Chelsea during the summer, while fellow midfielder Mohammed Kudus was also of interest.

90min revealed in October that West Ham were also keeping an eye on Alvarez, with PSV's Sangare also on their list of midfield targets.

During the game, scouts saw Gakpo set up PSV's opening goal and Gutierrez double the visitors' advantage, before Italian forward Lorenzo Lucca pulled one back late in what was a frustrating game for Ajax.