Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal close to agreeing new contracts with star duo
Tweet
Arsenal are close to finalising new contracts with key duo Martin Odegaard and Ben White, while they also want to discuss a fresh deal with Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Arsenal are close to finalising new contracts with key duo Martin Odegaard and Ben White, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
What is it with Everton?
15 Sep 12:31 - PSRB, 45 views 6 replies
CricketWIMB
13 Sep 16:15 - PSRB, 117 views 3 replies
Gilets - where does AWIMB stand on these?
13 Sep 11:21 - PSRB, 178 views 8 replies
these blokes damaging Ulez cameras
11 Sep 13:02 - Pat Vegas, 221 views 3 replies
I hate my job
08 Sep 12:25 - Fash, 242 views 3 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards