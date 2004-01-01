 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal close to agreeing new contracts with star duo

Arsenal are close to finalising new contracts with key duo Martin Odegaard and Ben White, while they also want to discuss a fresh deal with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal are close to finalising new contracts with key duo Martin Odegaard and Ben White, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards