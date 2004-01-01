Arsenal close to finalising new contract for star forward

Arsenal are close to finalising a new long-term contract with Gabriel Martinelli, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The 21-year-old has been in talks over a fresh deal since September along with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, as revealed by 90min, and now he is close to putting pen-to-paper.

Sources close to the deal have confirmed to 90min that terms have broadly been agreed and Martinelli is ready to commit to the club after returning from the World Cup finals.

Martinelli’s current deal runs to 2024, and this new deal will see him extend his stay to 2027. It will also move him from being one of Arsenal's lowest earners to one of the highest.

Martinelli had been attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, but he has now pledged his future to Arsenal and the club hope that his new deal will help persuade his teammates to sign on too.

90min understands that talks with Saka and Saliba are not as advanced as those with Martinelli, but the Gunners remain hopeful both will follow suit.

Arsenal are prepared to make Saka the highest paid player at the club and are working hard to persuade him to sign. Talks with Saliba are also progressing.