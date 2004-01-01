Arsenal closing in on deal for Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign versatile Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, 90min understands.

Despite being generally happy at City, 90min revealed last month that Zinchenko would be open to leaving the Etihad Stadium if he were able to play in his preferred midfield role elsewhere. His current manager Pep Guardiola prefers to use him as a left-sided defender.

That is something Arsenal would be prepared to offer the 25-year-old, with the central midfield area lacking quality competition and depth.

90min understands talks are now progressing between Arsenal and City over a permanent transfer for Zinchenko that would be worth in excess of £30m with add-ons.

Although personal terms are not yet agreed, the Ukraine international's representatives are in contact with Arsenal and there are not expected to be any issues. The north London club have seen off competition from a number of Premier League and European clubs, including Chelsea, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners stepped up their interest in the 25-year-old having missed out on the similarly versatile Lisandro Martinez, who is close to joining Manchester United from Ajax.

Arsenal predominantly see Zinchenko as a midfielder, but his ability to cover on the left would be a huge bonus for head coach Mikel Arteta, who worked with the player for a number of years during his time as City's assistant manager.

It's that relationship that will have played a big part in persuading the utility man man to follow forward Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates Stadium.