Arsenal coach Jack Wilshere taking inspiration from manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal youth coach Jack Wilshere has hinted he is taking pointers from first-team boss Mikel Arteta after watching the club’s All or Nothing series on Amazon Prime Video.

After wrapping up his playing career with a short spell in Denmark last season, 30-year-old Wilshere returned to Arsenal in July to take charge of the Under-18 squad.

The former England midfielder has been watching All or Nothing, which was filmed last season and taking notes from what he seen from ex-teammate Arteta.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Wilshere gave his opinion on the Arsenal series and revealed he previously tuned into others as well – Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus are among the other football teams to have been the subject of the cameras.

“I think it's a really good insight for fans but also for people like me who are learning to be a coach,” Wilshere explained.

“Playing with [Arteta], he was a guy who was very focused, very intelligent with the way he trained. As a coach he is very similar. He is very intense, very hands on with the players and trying different things, new techniques to try to help them. I like it. He's a modern coach. Sometimes it will work, sometimes it won't. You've got to try these things to see that.”

In this edition of The Chronicles of a Gooner, Harry Symeou & Mike Stavrou sit down to discuss Gabriel Jesus' performance vs Leicester, the team in general as well as rounding up the biggest stories from another weekend of Premier League action.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!