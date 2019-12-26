Arsenal Comeback Stat Shows Mikel Arteta Has Something Positive to Work With After Bournemouth Draw

​ Arsenal fans would have been disappointed to see the Mikel Arteta era begin with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, a 10th Premier League game in the last 11 without a win.





But Arteta himself was pleased with the attitude and character he saw from the players at half-time, having ended the first 45 minutes a goal down. And it does appear that he has something to work with on that front given Arsenal’s record of taking points from losing positions.

The point the Gunners were able to rescue, courtesy of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser, was the 11th such point the team has managed to get this season after falling behind.

The others have come in the shape of draws with Tottenham, Manchester United, Southampton and Norwich, during which top scorer Aubameyang scored the equaliser in all but the Saints game.

Arsenal have also completed comeback wins against Aston Villa and West Ham this season.

In the whole of last season, Arsenal managed 12 points from losing positions in the Premier League, which is only one more than they currently have in just half of 2019/20.

There is enough encouragement within that statistic to suggest that Arsenal do have the quality and mettle to get results, which is a positive sign for Arteta if he can find a way to instil the players with the kind of resilience and confidence that would prevent from going behind in the first place.

“Normally, when you are in this process and you concede a goal, the confidence goes down and a lot of things that have happened in the past can come back,” Arteta said after Bournemouth.

“It didn’t happen, it happened in the complete opposite sense and that's a really positive thing to take on board,” he added.

