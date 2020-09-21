Arsenal Complete Signing of Goalkeeper Alex Runarsson From Dijon

Arsenal have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alex Runarsson from Dijon on a four-year deal.

The Gunners were on the hunt for a number two goalkeeper after allowing Emiliano Martinez to join Aston Villa in a £17m deal.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Alex Runarsson ?



? @runaralex — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 21, 2020

Speaking to the club's official website after announcing the signing, manager Mikel Arteta said: “We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position.”

Technical director Edu added: “We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad. We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person.”

