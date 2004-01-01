Arsenal complete signing of Lyon forward Nikita Parris

Arsenal have completed the signing of Lyon forward Nikita Parris for an initial transfer fee of £69,000, potentially rising to £86,000 if various add-ons are triggered.

The move marks a return to England for Parris, having previously left Manchester City for Lyon in 2019. The 27-year-old won a domestic league title and the Champions League with the French giants in 2020 and, in her own words, heads back to England a better player than when she left.

Parris, who has also played for Everton in the WSL, is currently with the Great Britain squad preparing for the Olympics in Japan and will report for duty with Arsenal after the tournament.

“I'm very happy to be here,” the 2019 FWA Footballer of the Year told Arsenal.com.

“Arsenal has an unbelievable history and I want to be a part of this. I want to achieve all domestic titles and compete in the champions league here. I’m happy to be back in the WSL which has grown and improved so much since I left.”