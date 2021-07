Arsenal complete signing of Lyon forward Nikita Parris

Arsenal have completed the signing of Lyon forward Nikita Parris for an initial transfer fee of £69,000, potentially rising to £86,000 if various add-ons are triggered.

The move marks a return to England for Parris, having previously left Manchester City for Lyon in 2019. The 27-year-old won a domestic league title and the Champions League with the French giants in 2020 and, in her own words, heads back to England a better player than when she left.

Parris, who has also played for Everton in the WSL, is currently with the Great Britain squad preparing for the Olympics in Japan and will report for duty with Arsenal after the tournament.

“I'm very happy to be here,” the 2019 FWA Footballer of the Year told Arsenal.com.

“Arsenal has an unbelievable history and I want to be a part of this. I want to achieve all domestic titles and compete in the champions league here. I’m happy to be back in the WSL which has grown and improved so much since I left.”

The Gunners were in talks over a deal to sign Parris long before new coach Jonas Eidevall was appointed earlier this week, but the Swede said he is ‘very pleased’ about the transfer.

“She is a talented player and has a winners mentality and I’m looking froward to working with her once she returns from the Olympics,” Eidevall said of his latest attacking weapon.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will still keep hold of the prolific Vivianne Miedema this summer as the negotiations over Parris initially included the possibility of Miedema joining Lyon.

Parris will link up with Arsenal after representing Team GB at the Olympics | Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images

Arsenal, who have already lost long-serving midfielder Danielle van de Donk to Lyon this summer, had wanted Parris regardless of the Miedema situation and were prepared to push for a deal for the England star even if the Dutch international was to stay put.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!

Source : 90min