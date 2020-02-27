Arsenal 'Confident' They Can Extend Dani Ceballos Loan From Real Madrid if Necessary

​Arsenal are 'confident' that they can reach an agreement with Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos' loan spell past 30 June should the Premier League season run beyond that mark, although no formal talks have yet taken place.

It is far from clear if and when the 2019/20 Premier League season will continue, currently on an indefinite haitus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. All Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League action was originally suspended until at least 3 April, but this has now been extended to at least 30 April.

​The PFA's deputy chief executive recently admitted that it is looking increasingly likely the remainder of the English football season will be played behind closed doors, with very few alternatives as governments worldwide try to limit or prevent public gatherings.





Following a meeting of Premier League clubs , it was explained that a number of teams are prepared to finish the campaign, and are willing to play fixtures behind closed doors if necessary – but uncertainty over dates has left a question mark hanging over players' contracts, and what will happen once their deals expire if the season does overrun.





The Evening Standard report that ​Arsenal remain 'confident' they can keep Ceballos, who joined on loan during the summer, past 30 June if the Premier League season runs into July.

The report adds that the Gunners are 'relaxed' about the current situation and how it impacts Ceballos' loan and although no formal talks have taken place, it is said that senior figures at the club believe ​Real Madrid 'will not oppose' an extension to his current deal.

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries during his loan spell and, as a result, he has made just the ten league starts for the north Londoners. He has made 24 appearances in all, scoring once and providing two assists.



