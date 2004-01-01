Arsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette exit

Arsenal have confirmed that forward Alexandre Lacazette will be leaving the club at the end of his current contract this June.

The 31-year-old spent five seasons at the Emirates Stadium, being one of Arsenal's main source of goals up until the 2021/22 campaign - a campaign in which he fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta. As such, Lacazette was widely expect to leave the club this summer, with a move back to Ligue 1 and former club Lyon close to being agreed.

In a press release on the club's official website, Mikel Arteta thanked Lacazette for his commitment to Arsenal over the years and praised the Frenchman for his leadership abilities.

“Laca has been a fantastic player for us," the Spaniard said. "He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.

"His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”

The club's Technical Director, Edu, expressed similar sentiments, adding: “A big thank you to Laca from everyone at Arsenal.

"He’s been really important for us. He will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish him well for everything in the future.”