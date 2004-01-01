 
Arsenal confirm departure of forgotten winger on initial six-month loan

Arsenal winger Marquinhos joins Fluminense on loan with an option to buy after an unsuccessful spell in England.

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of winger Marquinhos on a six-month loan to Brazilian side Fluminense.
Source : 90min

