 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal confirm Folarin Balogun's move to Monaco

Arsenal have confirmed the sale of striker Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco in what is a reported record sale for the club.

Arsenal have confirmed the sale of striker Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco in what is a reported record sale for the club.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards