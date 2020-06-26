Arsenal Confirm Gabriel Martinelli Will Miss Rest of the Season Through Injury

Arsenal have revealed they will be without Gabriel Martinelli for the rest of the season, but Kieran Tierney's injury is not as bad as initially feared.





Mikel Arteta saw his side claim their first win since the Premier League resumed after goals from Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock secured a 2-0 success away at Southampton.





The clash was marred with an apparent injury to Tierney, who was forced to come off in place of Sead Kolasinac, but Arsenal confirmed that the Scot only suffered mild cramp and will be back in time for Sunday's FA Cup tie with Sheffield United.





"Kieran was cramping," Arteta told the club's official website. "He hasn't played two games together in the last seven or eight months and he was suffering. The weather is different to Scotland and he needs to adapt to it."





It was less reassuring news for teenage forward Martinelli after he sustained a knee injury in training, and it is now confirmed that the Brazilian will miss the rest of the club's 2019/20 fixtures.





An update from the club read: "Left knee. Sustained injury during training on 21 June. Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019/20 matches."





He joins Pablo Mari and Bernd Leno in the treatment room, who will be out for up to three months and six weeks respectively, as well as long-term absentee Calum Chambers.





Yet to feature since the restart is Lucas Torreira, but he is due to be back in full training in the next few days and is potentially in line for a senior comeback when the Gunners host Norwich in the Premier League on Wednesday.





One player yet to play for the club since initially joining on loan from the Saints in January is new signing Cedric Soares, but the right-back has recovered from a fractured nose and could feature at Bramall Lane. So too could David Luiz, who has completed his two-match suspension following his red card against Manchester City.





