Arsenal confirm Jorginho's shirt number

Arsenal have confirmed that Jorginho will wear the number 20 jersey at the club following his move from Chelsea on deadline day.

The Italian midfielder made the move across London late in the January transfer window, signing for the Gunners after the club failed to sign primary target Moises Caicedo.

Now at the Emirates Stadium, the Euro 2020 winner will wear the number 20 jersey - a shirt previously worn by Shkodran Mustafi, Philippe Senderos and Matthew Upson. While not donned by players anyone would ever consider to be club legends, there is plenty of optimism that Jorginho will perform well in the number 20 shirt.

Speaking following his move to the club, Jorginho admitted that the main reason he joined Arsenal was the influence of the manager Mikel Arteta: “He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence," he said.

“I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest! Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge.

“It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.”