Arsenal confirm Leandro Trossard signing on long term contract

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton on a long term contract.

Trossard emerged as a transfer target for the Premier League leaders after the Belgian demanded an exit from the AMEX. The two clubs quickly agreed a deal worth around £27m and he will now aid Arsenal as they seek a first league title since 2003/04.

Arsenal add they are "hoping" Trossard will be available to face Manchester United on Sunday having submitted all relevant documents.

Gunners sporting director Edu said: “We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Leandro Trossard. We have a clear plan and strategy for our direction, and it’s been a great team effort in bringing Leandro to the club.

"Leandro is a player who will give us a high level of quality going forward. I know Mikel and our coaches are excited to start working with him. Welcome Leandro!”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.

"Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we’re all looking forward to working with him. We welcome Leandro and his family to Arsenal Football Club.”

Trossard remains Brighton's top scorer in the Premier League so far this season with seven, though he made only three appearances after the World Cup break and didn't play for them in 2023. The 28-year-old's final Seagulls game was the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal on New Year's Eve.

He scored 25 goals in 122 appearances for Brighton after signing from Genk and made his first international appearance for Belgium in 2020. He has played 24 times in total for the senior side, scoring five goals, and featured in their disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign.