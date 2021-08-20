Arsenal confirm Martin Odegaard signing

Arsenal have confirmed the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan in north London and was sufficiently impressive to earn a permanent move. During that first spell with the club he made 20 appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and two assists.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping he increases his production somewhat this season after his permanent arrival was confirmed on Friday morning.

Arsenal have spent the summer looking for a creative midfielder with Emiliano Buendia, James Maddison and even Philippe Coutinho being considered in the past. However, as 90min revealed exclusively last week, Odegaard had emerged as their primary target in recent times.

Earlier on in the window it seemed likely that he would remain in Madrid. Los Blancos have only made one signing this summer and Odegaard was initially keen to fight for his place. As pre-season progressed, though, he began to doubt that regular playing time was likely.

Odegaard also enjoyed his time at Arsenal, so when the club made contact he was keen on the move. Unfortunately for Arteta, he will not be available for his side's game against Chelsea on Sunday due to ongoing regulatory processes and visa checks.

When he does debut the attacking midfielder will wear the number eight shirt vacated by Dani Ceballos who returned to Real at the end of last season.

Odegaard becomes the latest arrival in what has been a busy summer for Arsenal. At the start of the window they sanctioned a spend of up to £250m on a goalkeeper, left-back, centre-back and two midfielders.

They have ticked off most of that shopping list now, with Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and now Odegaard all signing. A deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should be confirmed soon too.