Arsenal confirm midfielder to miss 'extended period' with injury

Arsenal have announced Mohamed Elneny will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a knee injury.

The Egyptian has been undergoing assessments after sustaining a problem in training and sat out the Gunners' last three matches.

Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday Elneny is set for an 'extended period' out of the side.

"Following an injury sustained in a recent training session, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Mohamed Elneny has a significant injury to his right knee," a statement from Arsenal read.

"Mo has had successful surgery in London and will be ruled out for an extended period of time. A more detailed timescale will be established once the early stages of rehabilitation have been completed.

"Everyone at the club will be offering Mo all the support he needs and working hard with him so he can return to action as soon as possible."

While Elneny could miss much of the rest of this season, Arsenal are closing in on signing a new midfielder in Chelsea's Jorginho.

