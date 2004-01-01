Arsenal confirm new contract for longest-serving player

Arsenal have announced that midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract with the club.

The Egyptian's deal was set to run out at the end of the season but has penned fresh terms until the summer of 2024.

He remains a key figure for the Gunners with their thin squad depth notably harmed when missing - a knee injury is currently keeping him sidelined, with Arsenal bringing in Jorginho during the January transfer window to cover for him.

Speaking to Arsenal's club channels, Elneny said: "I’m so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much and I’ll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I’m here."

Elneny is Arsenal's longest-serving player having signed from Basel in 2016, a stat which he is proud to boast.

He added: "It makes me so proud to have represented this amazing club since 2016. The spirit and togetherness we have in our squad right now is so positive and I’m so happy I have extended my contract."